FG To Terminate Abandoned Road Projects Worth Over N6tn

In a recent development, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has unveiled the Federal Government’s contemplation to bring closure to numerous dormant road projects, which were bequeathed by previous administrations and suffer from a lack of clear funding sources. This revelation comes in the wake of a meeting held between Minister Umahi and President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Furthermore, Minister Umahi has disclosed that President Tinubu has granted approval for the initiation of fresh road construction projects, coupled with plans to introduce toll systems on specific roads across the nation. Stay tuned for more updates on this critical infrastructure development. 🚧🛣️ #InfrastructureDevelopment #NigeriaRoads