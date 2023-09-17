Menu
Federal Govt Extends Invitation to NLC Amidst Planned Indefinite Strike

By: News Wire

Date:

In response to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) announcing its intent to launch an indefinite strike due to the removal of fuel subsidies and prevailing economic challenges, Labour and Employment Minister Simon Lalong has extended an invitation for dialogue.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated September 17, 2023

The Federal Government has issued an invitation to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in light of the union’s forthcoming indefinite strike.

As the NLC prepares for a nationwide shutdown in protest of the fuel subsidy removal and the country’s prevailing hardships, Labour and Employment Minister Simon Lalong has taken the initiative to engage in discussions.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Olajide Oshundun, conveyed the Minister’s message, saying, “The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong, has once again called upon the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, to convene for another meeting regarding its proposed indefinite strike.”

Furthermore, Oshundun explained, “The Minister, who has instructed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to arrange a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Monday, September 18th, 2023, emphasized the importance of unions collaborating with the Government to address outstanding issues and prevent further disruptions to the economy.”

The Minister emphasized that the government, under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, remains committed to “engaging with organized labor and addressing their concerns through consultation and negotiation, all in pursuit of ensuring industrial harmony, which is vital for the realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Previously, the Minister had invited both the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for discussions in an effort to avert the two-day strike that took place on September 5th and 6th. However, as stated in the release, “Only the TUC attended the meeting.”

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

