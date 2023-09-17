Menu
Geopolitics

Burkina Faso Junta Orders French Embassy’s Defense Attaché to Depart

By: News Wire

Date:

In a recently revealed document dated September 14, Burkina Faso’s military junta has instructed Emmanuel Pasquier, the defense attaché at the French embassy, to vacate the country due to alleged “subversive” activities. This move underscores the escalating tensions between Burkina Faso, a West African nation, and its former colonial power, France, following two military coups that occurred last year.

France has historically maintained strong connections with its former colonies in West Africa and has deployed troops across the region. However, resentment towards France’s presence has surged following a series of military coups, with critics perceiving it as undue interference.

The letter issued by the junta did not provide specifics regarding the actions that led to Pasquier’s expulsion but granted him and his staff two weeks to leave Burkina Faso. As of now, the French embassy in Ouagadougou has not responded to requests for comment, and a diplomatic source indicated that Pasquier remained in the country. France’s foreign ministry has stated that it is investigating reports of the expulsion and cannot offer an immediate response.

Notably, this expulsion follows previous orders from Burkina Faso’s self-appointed transitional government, which mandated the departure of France’s ambassador and a senior United Nations official, Barbara Manzi. Additionally, there has been a crackdown on French media within the country.

Anti-French sentiment has been on the rise since Burkina Faso first came under military rule in January 2022. Multiple protests against the French military presence have occurred, partly stemming from the belief that France has not done enough to combat a jihadist insurgency that has expanded from neighboring Mali in recent years.

This prolonged insecurity has fueled political instability and resulted in two military coups in Mali, two in Burkina Faso, and one in Niger since 2020. Last month, Niger’s junta, which assumed power in late July, similarly expelled the French ambassador.

News Wire
News Wire

