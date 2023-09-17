Menu
BUA Cement Announces Price Reduction After Meeting with Tinubu

By: News Wire

Date:

Abdul-Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group, has revealed plans to decrease the price of cement in Nigeria. He made this announcement after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, as reported on Friday.

Rabiu expressed the company’s commitment to support the government’s efforts in reducing the cost of cement for consumers. BUA Cement plans to achieve this by adding two new plants either by the end of the year or early the following year. These new plants, which President Tinubu will commission, will increase BUA Cement’s total capacity to 17 million metric tons.

The increased production capacity will enable BUA Cement to lower the price of cement significantly, targeting a price range of around 3,000 to 3,500 naira per bag, down from the current levels of 5,000 to 5,500 naira per bag.

Rabiu expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for the meeting and emphasized that BUA Cement’s commitment to reducing cement prices is possible because they produce cement locally, with 80% of the raw materials sourced within Nigeria. This move aligns with the company’s aim to support the government’s initiatives in reducing the prices of essential commodities.

Rabiu also mentioned that he met with Honorable Minister David Umahi and discussed their plans to announce the forthcoming price reduction to Nigerians once the two new cement lines are commissioned.

This development signifies a positive step towards making cement more affordable and accessible to Nigerians, supporting the government’s objectives for economic growth and development.

