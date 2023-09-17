Bandits kill two, kidnap three others in Kaduna

September 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected bandits have attacked Dogon Noma village within Maro Ward, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two villagers and abducting three others.

It was gathered that the bandits opened fire on the community on Friday morning, September 15, resulting in the loss of two lives, while three other villagers were abducted during the brutal attack.

Local reports indicated that chaos ensued as the villagers desperately sought for safety when the bandits descended upon the area.

A resident of the area, Yuhana Maigari, who confirmed the incident to the Daily Trust on Saturday, September 16, said, “A female and a male were killed, while three additional villagers were kidnapped.”

Also, the overseer of Kufana District, Yuhana Maigari, identified those killed as Bala Laya and Gimbiya Coaster.

He said those kidnapped were Set Alkali, Saviour Christopher, and Sico Nicholas.(www.naija247naija247news.com).