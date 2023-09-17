Arsenal Ends Six-Year Everton Drought with Trossard’s Strike

Arsenal triumphed over Everton in a tightly contested match, marking their first win at Goodison Park in six years. Leandro Trossard’s goal was the decisive moment, securing a 1-0 victory for the Gunners.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mikel Arteta’s squad faced a tough challenge in ending their Everton curse, dating back to 2017. Trossard, the Belgian forward, settled a scrappy encounter with a pivotal goal in the second half.

While Arsenal didn’t display their usual fluent style of play, they matched Everton’s physical approach, earning their fourth win in five games this season. Arteta had emphasized the importance of commitment, and his players rose to the occasion.

This victory propelled the unbeaten Arsenal into fourth place, just two points behind the league leaders, Manchester City. They are determined to make amends for last season’s late title race collapse.

On the other hand, Everton finds themselves in the relegation zone, facing another challenging season after narrowly avoiding relegation in the past two years.

The match unfolded against the backdrop of Everton’s impending ownership change, as Farhad Moshiri agreed to sell his 94 percent stake to American investment fund 777 Partners, bringing an end to his tumultuous tenure that began in 2016.

Arsenal’s goalkeeper, David Raya, made his debut, delivering a clean sheet following his transfer from Brentford. Fabio Vieira also made his first start since April, filling in for Kai Havertz.

Gabriel Martinelli’s disallowed goal and subsequent injury added to Arsenal’s frustrations. However, they dominated the match to the extent that Everton failed to register a single touch inside their penalty area for the first half-hour.

Despite Everton’s appeals for a penalty and Jordan Pickford’s impressive saves, Arsenal finally broke through in the 69th minute. A series of well-executed passes breached Everton’s defense, allowing Bukayo Saka to provide Trossard with an opportunity for a composed finish, marking Trossard’s first league goal of the season.

This win brings a sense of relief to Arsenal as they prepare for their Champions League return after a six-year absence, facing PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.