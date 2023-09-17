Abia State Governor Urges Igbo Leaders to Follow in the Footsteps of Late Sam Mbakwe

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has called upon both current and future leaders to emulate the exemplary leadership qualities of the former governor of old Imo State, the late Sam Mbakwe. This appeal was made during Governor Otti’s visit to the widow of the late Governor, Mrs. Victoria Mbakwe, in their hometown of Avutu-Obowu, Imo State on Saturday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Otti praised the late Sam Mbakwe as a remarkable and visionary leader whose achievements in the old Imo State remain unparalleled. He highlighted the late leader’s practice of personally visiting various areas and sites, a style that Otti himself has adopted, emphasizing the importance of firsthand experience in governance.

Otti noted that many of the roads constructed by Sam Mbakwe in Aba and other parts of the State still stand as a testament to his impactful legacy. He expressed gratitude for Mrs. Mbakwe’s well-being and prayed that she continues to offer valuable advice to the younger generation.

During the visit, Governor Otti presented Mrs. Mbakwe, an 87-year-old widow, with gifts, including food items from his wife, Mrs. Priscilla Otti.

Mrs. Mbakwe expressed her appreciation for Governor Otti’s visit, underlining its significance as the first time a governor has visited her since her husband’s passing. She commended Governor Otti’s efforts in Abia State and encouraged him to continue the tradition of personally inspecting and understanding the needs of the state, just as her late husband did.

Mrs. Mbakwe also urged Abians to support and pray for the Governor’s success.

The late Sam Mbakwe’s first son, Mr. Alex Mbakwe, received Governor Otti and his delegation upon their arrival and guided them around the compound, including a visit to the mausoleum of the late Sam Mbakwe.