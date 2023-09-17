Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Abia State Governor Urges Igbo Leaders to Follow in the Footsteps of Late Sam Mbakwe

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has called upon both current and future leaders to emulate the exemplary leadership qualities of the former governor of old Imo State, the late Sam Mbakwe. This appeal was made during Governor Otti’s visit to the widow of the late Governor, Mrs. Victoria Mbakwe, in their hometown of Avutu-Obowu, Imo State on Saturday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Otti praised the late Sam Mbakwe as a remarkable and visionary leader whose achievements in the old Imo State remain unparalleled. He highlighted the late leader’s practice of personally visiting various areas and sites, a style that Otti himself has adopted, emphasizing the importance of firsthand experience in governance.

Otti noted that many of the roads constructed by Sam Mbakwe in Aba and other parts of the State still stand as a testament to his impactful legacy. He expressed gratitude for Mrs. Mbakwe’s well-being and prayed that she continues to offer valuable advice to the younger generation.

During the visit, Governor Otti presented Mrs. Mbakwe, an 87-year-old widow, with gifts, including food items from his wife, Mrs. Priscilla Otti.

Mrs. Mbakwe expressed her appreciation for Governor Otti’s visit, underlining its significance as the first time a governor has visited her since her husband’s passing. She commended Governor Otti’s efforts in Abia State and encouraged him to continue the tradition of personally inspecting and understanding the needs of the state, just as her late husband did.

Mrs. Mbakwe also urged Abians to support and pray for the Governor’s success.

The late Sam Mbakwe’s first son, Mr. Alex Mbakwe, received Governor Otti and his delegation upon their arrival and guided them around the compound, including a visit to the mausoleum of the late Sam Mbakwe.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Sergio Ramos Leads Sevilla to Season’s First Victory in His Triumphant Return
Next article
Ondo State Commissioner Attacked and Hospitalized Amidst Palliatives Distribution
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police Await Bella Shmurda’s Cooperation in Mohbad’s Investigation

Samuel Onyekwe -
Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria...

Gov. Mbah signs bill for Enugu state to generate its own electricity

Samuel Onyekwe -
Enugu State Empowers Itself to Generate Electricity as Governor...

BUA Cement Announces Price Reduction After Meeting with Tinubu

News Wire -
Abdul-Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group, has revealed...

Former YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa, Details Her Unpleasant Experience with Olamide and His Wife

The Editor -
Temmie Ovwasa, a Nigerian singer formerly known as YBNL...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police Await Bella Shmurda’s Cooperation in Mohbad’s Investigation

Music 0
Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria...

Gov. Mbah signs bill for Enugu state to generate its own electricity

Regions 0
Enugu State Empowers Itself to Generate Electricity as Governor...

BUA Cement Announces Price Reduction After Meeting with Tinubu

Business News 0
Abdul-Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group, has revealed...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights