Politics & Govt News

He won’t try such with Emirs – Oluwo of Iwo demands apology from Obasanjo for ordering Oyo monarchs to stand up and greet him

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 17,2023.

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has criticised former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo for ordering some traditional rulers at a function in Oyo state, to stand up and greet him.

While speaking at the opening of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources in Iseyin, Oyo State, on Friday, September 15, the former president expressed his displeasure at the seated monarchs’ failure to rise and greet him, citing it as a sign of disrespect.

The ex-president, who spoke in Yoruba, stated that despite the traditional rulers’ status, it was crucial for them to respect elders and those in positions of power. According to him, doing this will enable the preservation of the culture of the Yorubas. read here.

Reacting to the incident in a statement shared by his press secretary on Saturday, September 16, the Oluwo described Obasanjo’s display as condemnable saying it was an ‘’affront, an intentional desecration and sacrilege against revered stools of Yorubaland.”

“I trust myself and my stool. At death, there are certain things my soul will not take let alone when alive, active and kicking. Oluwo said

“I only blame the monarchs who stood in obeisance to such an ignoble act and desecration of traditional institutions from the old man. Respects should be earned not demanded.

“Traditional rulers respect their subjects too. There is a way respect is accorded to people of old age and position by monarchs. Kingship is an institution of God. As such, relating with kings requires a high sense of modesty, courtesy and respect.

“The display by the former president of Nigeria, General Obasanjo was an affront, an intentional desecration and sacrilege against revered stools of Yorubaland.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. Yoruba traditional rulers are not uniform men anyone can command at will. I don’t blame him, those royal fathers who stood up to obey such an embarrassing direction are to be blamed.

“I’ve strong assurance that such will never happen in my presence and that of some few monarchs I will not mention “Iwo kogba igbakugba”.

“The show by the former general is condemnable. Yoruba traditional institutions demand an apology for the open desecration to molest and bring down the institution.

“He needs to prove himself as a core Yoruba man with an apology letter. Kings are not toddlers. We are fathers. He will never dare that against the northern emirs.

“This action should be a great challenge to the Yorubas, most especially the royal fathers. This is the result when monarchs joined Ogboni confraternity and became junior to a road side mechanical engineer or carpenter.

“As a responsible monarch, you don’t have to join any secret society where you may be controlled by a teacher or even a herbalist.”(www.naija247news.com)

