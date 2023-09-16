Truck Collapses on Commercial Bus,Kills Five in Anambra

September 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Five passengers of a commercial bus on Friday lost their lives in a fatal auto crash.

The Five Passengers who happens to be women were killed while four others (two men and two women) sustained various degrees of injuries in a fatal accident that occurred in the early hours of Friday at Odumodu Junction Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area, along Awka road, Anambra State.

The fatal accident involved a Mitsubishi L300 bus with registration number: XE245AWK and a commercial Daf/Leyland truck with number plate: T-19094LA.

The drivers of the two vehicles were yet to be identified but it was gathered that the accident happened at about 7.30 am of Friday and the cause was attributed to the failed portion of the road.

According to an eyewitness:

“one of the vehicles was going towards Awka while the other was heading to Onitsha but they got to the bad spot at the same time and due to the weight of the truck, the container fell on the bus and crushed it killing the passengers while others were rescued by people around with the help of men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC. Ten people comprising three male adults, and seven female adults were involved in the crash. Five female adults were killed. Two men and two women sustained injuries, while one man was rescued unhurt.

“We must commend men of FRSC rescue team from Nteje for their timely intervention in rescuing the wounded victims, just as their swiftness in taking the injured victims to Divine Care Hospital, Umunya for medical attention helped the victims. The corpses of the deceased were taken to New Jerusalem Mortuary, Nteje, after they were confirmed dead by doctors at Chira Hospital.

Contacted, Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Anambra State, RC Margaret B .Onabe in a statement said that Sector Commander Anambra State Corps Mr. Irelewuyi, in collaboration with the Unit Commander Nteje, were currently making efforts to remove the obstruction caused by the crash, as at the time of filing this report and therefore, could not talk to newsmen on the accident.(www.naija247news.com).