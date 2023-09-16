Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

“10 Quick Facts About CBN Governor-Nominee Olayemi Cardoso”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the prospective Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), set to replace Acting Governor Folashodun Shonubu once Senate confirmation is secured.

Here are ten quick facts about Dr. Olayemi Cardoso that provide insights into his background and career:

1. **Lagos State Roots:** Olayemi Cardoso hails from Lagos State, Nigeria.

2. **Brazilian Heritage:** His lineage traces back to Brazilian returnees from esteemed families in Popo Aguda.

3. **Father’s Pioneering Role:** His father, Felix Bankole Cardoso, notably served as Nigeria’s first indigenous Accountant-General in 1963.

4. **Educational Foundations:** Cardoso received his primary education at Corona School Ikoyi and completed his secondary education at St. Gregory’s College in Lagos.

5. **Academic Achievement:** In 1980, he earned a Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc.) in Managerial and Administrative Studies from Aston University.

6. **Master of Public Administration:** He later pursued higher education, obtaining a Master’s degree in Public Administration in 2005 as a Mason Fellow.

7. **Corporate Experience:** Cardoso previously held the position of Chairman at Citibank Nigeria, contributing to the country’s financial landscape.

8. **Government Role:** He served as the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos State during President Tinubu’s gubernatorial tenure.

9. **Economic Summit Leadership:** Dr. Cardoso is renowned as the founding chairman and co-chair of the Ehingbeti Summit, a pivotal economic summit in Lagos State.

10. **Family Man:** Outside of his professional life, Olayemi Cardoso is a family man, married with five children and three grandchildren.

These key facts shed light on the background and experiences of Olayemi Cardoso, who is poised to play a significant role in Nigeria’s financial landscape if confirmed as the CBN Governor.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

