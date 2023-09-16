Menu
Political parties

Peter Obi Expresses Concern Over Eroding Respect for Rule of Law in Nigeria

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, has voiced his apprehension about Nigeria’s diminishing regard for the rule of law, which he considers one of the nation’s most crucial intangible assets for strength and stability.

In a statement shared on his social media handle to mark International Democracy Day, Obi lamented that Nigeria is straying perilously from the principles of true democracy. He emphasized the urgent need for Nigerians to come together to fortify and deepen the country’s democratic foundations.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, called upon all citizens to remain steadfast in their commitment to building and bolstering Nigeria’s democracy. He pointed out that the current climate of pervasive corruption, constitutional abuses, disregard for the rule of law, and transactional politics spanning all branches of government threatens the nation’s democratic values.

He cautioned, “Consequently, our dear nation has continued to swing dangerously away from the boundaries of true democracy. Gradually, we are losing one of the biggest intangible assets that makes a nation strong, which is respect for the rule of law.”

Obi reaffirmed his dedication to working towards a new and genuinely democratic Nigeria, emphasizing that his vision is grounded in the belief that Nigeria, under strong leadership, can bring benefits to every citizen.

In his closing remarks, he declared, “We must not give up on our nation because a new and truly democratic Nigeria is possible.”

