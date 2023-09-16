Ogun LG Chairman, Wale Adedayo, Impeached Amidst Controversy

The embattled chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Wale Adedayo, has faced impeachment, adding further controversy to his tenure. The decision was made following allegations of financial misappropriation and diversion of council funds, among other charges brought against him by councillors.

A letter signed by the leader of the house, Fasheyi Akindele, confirmed Adedayo’s impeachment, with five councillors voting in favor, four against, and one abstention.

The impeachment proceedings followed Adedayo’s appearance before the legislative council after previous invitations were allegedly ignored. During the hearing, Adedayo reportedly admitted to diverting federal allocations meant for the council by the state government for purposes not approved by the authorities.

Additionally, he acknowledged spending council funds until August 2023, even though the budget had not been approved, violating local government laws that permitted spending only until March 2023. Adedayo also admitted to using N5.2 million for producing 20 chairs and tables instead of the 290 chairs as initially approved by the state government.

Regarding the issue of illegal levies and stickers for commercial transport operators, Adedayo claimed to have thought a bill had been passed to that effect. Still, Akindele clarified that such legislation would have required joint signatures from the leader of the house and the council chairman.

The impeachment was carried out after three hours of deliberation, with five councillors supporting the decision, four opposing it, and one abstaining. Consequently, Adedayo was officially impeached as the chairman of Ijebu East LG.

In response, the impeached chairman alleged that the councillors were following a script from higher authorities. He maintained that all documents related to the allegations were in his office and insinuated that his transparency regarding the spending of federal allocations might have led to his removal.

He concluded, “I have done my duty as an Afenifere by letting our Leader know why we have not been able to do much since we got into office. The rest is for the court to decide.”