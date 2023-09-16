Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Ogun LG Chairman, Wale Adedayo, Impeached Amidst Controversy

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The embattled chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Wale Adedayo, has faced impeachment, adding further controversy to his tenure. The decision was made following allegations of financial misappropriation and diversion of council funds, among other charges brought against him by councillors.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A letter signed by the leader of the house, Fasheyi Akindele, confirmed Adedayo’s impeachment, with five councillors voting in favor, four against, and one abstention.

The impeachment proceedings followed Adedayo’s appearance before the legislative council after previous invitations were allegedly ignored. During the hearing, Adedayo reportedly admitted to diverting federal allocations meant for the council by the state government for purposes not approved by the authorities.

Additionally, he acknowledged spending council funds until August 2023, even though the budget had not been approved, violating local government laws that permitted spending only until March 2023. Adedayo also admitted to using N5.2 million for producing 20 chairs and tables instead of the 290 chairs as initially approved by the state government.

Regarding the issue of illegal levies and stickers for commercial transport operators, Adedayo claimed to have thought a bill had been passed to that effect. Still, Akindele clarified that such legislation would have required joint signatures from the leader of the house and the council chairman.

The impeachment was carried out after three hours of deliberation, with five councillors supporting the decision, four opposing it, and one abstaining. Consequently, Adedayo was officially impeached as the chairman of Ijebu East LG.

In response, the impeached chairman alleged that the councillors were following a script from higher authorities. He maintained that all documents related to the allegations were in his office and insinuated that his transparency regarding the spending of federal allocations might have led to his removal.

He concluded, “I have done my duty as an Afenifere by letting our Leader know why we have not been able to do much since we got into office. The rest is for the court to decide.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Obasanjo Directs Oyo Traditional Rulers to Show Respect by Standing and Greeting
Next article
DSS Calls for Financial Support and Justice for Garki Market Shooting Victims
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso sign Sahel security pact

Naija247news, New York -
In a significant development on September 16th, three West...

Nigeria is gradually losing respect for rule of law – Peter Obi

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 16,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in...

Truck Collapses on Commercial Bus,Kills Five in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five passengers of a commercial bus...

Our positive financial results attributed to customers support – FirstBank Holdings CEO

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso sign Sahel security pact

Geopolitics 0
In a significant development on September 16th, three West...

Nigeria is gradually losing respect for rule of law – Peter Obi

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 16,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in...

Truck Collapses on Commercial Bus,Kills Five in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
September 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five passengers of a commercial bus...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights