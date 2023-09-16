Obasanjo Directs Oyo Traditional Rulers to Show Respect by Standing and Greeting

During the commissioning of the 34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road and the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Iseyin Campus, including the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources, former President Olusegun Obasanjo issued a directive emphasizing the importance of respect for elected officials.

Addressing the gathering in Yoruba, Obasanjo stressed that, regardless of their royal status, traditional rulers must demonstrate respect for their elders and those in positions of authority. He explained that this practice is vital for upholding the Omoluabi culture of the Yoruba people.

He made his stance clear by saying, “Thank you. Please, be seated. Firstly, I greet you all monarchs and royal fathers and thank you for coming. But let me make something clear: whenever the governor or the president is present, even the royal father must stand up to honor the president (or the governor).”

He further emphasized, “Stand up! You can have your seat. Please!!!” This directive, according to Obasanjo, is rooted in Yoruba culture, which places high value on age and position. He noted that the governor’s position holds a higher status than that of any monarch as long as he remains the governor.

Obasanjo, a retired military officer who served as Nigeria’s head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as its president from 1999 to 2007, highlighted that even during his tenure as president, he consistently showed respect for traditional rulers. He underlined the importance of promoting culture and value systems in society.