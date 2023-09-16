Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

NNPC Denies Plans to Relocate Headquarters, Addresses OVH Energy Acquisition Allegations

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

In a recent development, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has firmly refuted rumors suggesting its intention to move its headquarters from Abuja to Lagos State. The clarification came directly from the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, who emphatically denied these speculations during his appearance before an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives. The committee had convened to conduct an investigative hearing concerning allegations of corrupt practices related to the acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPC Limited.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mr. Kyari offered assurance that the acquisition of OVH Energy had been executed in full compliance with established procedures and regulations. This strategic move has notably granted NNPC an impressive 30 percent control of the downstream sector. Moreover, the company has reaped substantial benefits, recording a profit of N18.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023 alone.

It is worth noting that Mr. Kyari emphasized that due diligence and adherence to due process were at the forefront of the OVH Energy acquisition. These statements aim to dispel any doubts and concerns surrounding the transaction and NNPC’s operational intentions.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
N2m ‘Prayers’: Save Us From Careless Allegations, Senate Urges Nigerians
Next article
Niger Republic Revokes Over 990 Diplomatic Passports Connected to Ousted Regime
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso sign Sahel security pact

Naija247news, New York -
In a significant development on September 16th, three West...

Nigeria is gradually losing respect for rule of law – Peter Obi

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 16,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in...

Truck Collapses on Commercial Bus,Kills Five in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five passengers of a commercial bus...

Our positive financial results attributed to customers support – FirstBank Holdings CEO

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso sign Sahel security pact

Geopolitics 0
In a significant development on September 16th, three West...

Nigeria is gradually losing respect for rule of law – Peter Obi

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 16,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in...

Truck Collapses on Commercial Bus,Kills Five in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
September 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five passengers of a commercial bus...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights