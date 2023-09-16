Menu
Nigeria is gradually losing respect for rule of law – Peter Obi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 16,2023.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria is “gradually losing one of the biggest intangible assets that make a nation strong, which is respect for the rule of law”.

In a statement posted on his X handle in celebration of International Democracy Day today September 15, Obi said “Our dear nation has continued to swing dangerously away from the boundaries of true democracy”. He added that Nigerians must “remind ourselves of the need to work together to build and deepen our nation’s democracy”.

The former Anambra State governor called on all Nigerians to remain committed to building and reinforcing our nation’s democracy

 

“As witnessed in the country today, the mindless erosion of the very ideals and tenets on which Nigeria’s democracy was built, if not checked, will only push the nation deeper into lawlessness.

The current trend of endemic corruption, abuse of the constitution, disrespect for the rule of law, and transactional politics which cuts across the executive, legislative, and judicial arms of government, have continued to conflict with our nation’s enforcement of democracy.

Consequently, our dear nation has continued to swing dangerously away from the boundaries of true democracy. Gradually, we are losing one of the biggest intangible assets that makes a nation strong, which is respect for the rule of law.

I call on all Nigerians to remain committed to building and reinforcing our nation’s democracy. Once again, I restate my commitment to a new and truly democratic Nigeria. I am in this struggle solely for the betterment of our society.

My vision of a new and truly democratic Nigeria is borne out of the deep conviction that Nigeria if given good leadership as I offer to give, will be beneficial to every Nigerian. We must not give up on our nation because a new and truly democratic Nigeria is possible.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

