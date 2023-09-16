Niger Republic Revokes Over 990 Diplomatic Passports Connected to Ousted Regime

The recent change in leadership in Niger has led to the cancellation of more than 990 diplomatic passports, which were held by both nationals and foreigners associated with the deposed regime. The new military authorities have taken decisive action in this regard.

The country’s foreign ministry has formally communicated to diplomatic missions in Niger, notifying them that these passports are now considered “invalid.” Copies of this communication have surfaced on social media platforms.

These diplomatic passports were in the possession of former high-ranking officials from various institutions and ministries, as well as former members of parliament and advisors, including those who served the president and prime minister. This move aims to disassociate the new administration from individuals connected to the previous regime.

Notably, approximately 50 of these diplomatic passports had been issued to individuals from different nationalities, including Americans, Britons, French, Libyans, Turks, and other West Africans.

It is important to recall that President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted on July 26 and is currently under detention at his residence. In a related development, in late August, the new regime had already canceled passports held by several government officials who were abroad, including the prime minister, foreign minister, and Niger’s ambassador to France.