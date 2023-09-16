Menu
N2m ‘Prayers’: Save Us From Careless Allegations, Senate Urges Nigerians

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Nigerian Senate has called upon the public to exercise caution in making allegations and clarified that claims of senators receiving N100 million as palliative are unfounded. Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media, Yemi Adaramodu, made these statements during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Adaramodu emphasized that there was no substance to the allegations, describing them as “careless talk” and highlighting the need for responsible discussion. He expressed concern over how certain discussions were unfairly centered on the National Assembly.

Furthermore, Adaramodu underscored the essential role played by the National Assembly in addressing critical issues affecting Nigerians, such as the removal of fuel subsidies. He pointed out that the government often consulted with the National Assembly on such matters.

Addressing allegations of inappropriate fund allocation, Adaramodu clarified that various government entities, including the National Assembly, followed a standard practice of granting annual leave bonuses to their employees. This practice extended to both the public and private sectors.

Regarding the turnover of members in the National Assembly, Adaramodu noted that each assembly term brought a sense of newness, even for long-serving members, due to the ever-changing political landscape. He highlighted that the National Assembly had a workforce of over 10,000 Nigerians, emphasizing its broader functions beyond the legislature.

Adaramodu also shed light on the responsibility for office furniture procurement, stating that it fell under the purview of the National Assembly’s bureaucracy. He advocated for the efficient functioning of the National Assembly and questioned the feasibility of achieving a 100 percent budget allocation in Nigeria’s context.

In conclusion, the Senate’s appeal for careful consideration of allegations and its efforts to clarify certain matters reflect its commitment to transparency and responsible governance.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

