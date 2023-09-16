Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso sign Sahel security pact

In a significant development on September 16th, three West African Sahel nations—Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—governed by military juntas, came together to ink a security pact. This accord commits them to mutual assistance in the event of rebellion or external aggression. These nations are currently grappling with the formidable challenge of combating Islamic insurgents associated with groups like al Qaeda and the Islamic State. Furthermore, their recent coups have placed considerable strain on their relationships with neighboring countries and international partners.

The most recent coup in Niger has further deepened divisions between these three nations and the regional bloc known as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). ECOWAS has even gone as far as threatening the use of force to reinstate constitutional governance in Niger. In response, Mali and Burkina Faso have solemnly pledged to extend their support to Niger if it faces an attack.

The security pact, known as the Alliance of Sahel States, unequivocally states that an assault on the sovereignty or territorial integrity of any of its signatory nations will be deemed an aggression against all parties involved. The agreement outlines their unwavering commitment to provide assistance, either individually or collectively, even if it necessitates the deployment of armed forces.

Mali’s junta leader, Assimi Goita, announced the establishment of the Alliance of Sahel States through his social media account. He emphasized their primary objective of establishing a framework for collective defense and mutual assistance.

All three nations were previously members of the France-backed G5 Sahel alliance joint force, initiated in 2017 to combat Islamist extremist groups in the region. However, Mali withdrew from this alliance following its own military coup, and relations between France and these three Sahel states have severely deteriorated. France has been compelled to withdraw its military presence from Mali and Burkina Faso, leading to a tense standoff with the junta that assumed power in Niger after requesting the withdrawal of French troops and its ambassador. France has firmly declined to recognize the authority of this junta.