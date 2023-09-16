LP Challenges Soyinka’s Critique, Accusing Him of Inconsistency

The Labour Party (LP) has responded to Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka’s recent comments, challenging his assessment of the party’s performance during the 2023 general elections. In a statement, LP’s National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh criticized Soyinka’s remarks and accused him of exhibiting a dual character.

Soyinka had asserted that LP was attempting to deceive Nigerians, particularly the youthful population, by promoting false claims that their presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had won the February 25 election.

Ifoh’s statement expressed disagreement with Soyinka’s prognosis and opinions regarding the party’s performance during the elections. He emphasized that the facts of the matter are currently before the courts, and out of respect for the judiciary, the party would withhold further comments until the Supreme Court issued a final ruling.

Ifoh suggested that Soyinka may have based his statements on information from sources sharing a particular sentiment, using the Yoruba term “Gbajue” to describe fraudulent activities like age, name, or certificate forgery, 419 scams, or narcotics trafficking. He clarified that these issues were not associated with the Labour Party.

The statement also highlighted that the erudite professor had seemingly overlooked INEC’s actions, which they deemed non-compliant and unconstitutional. Additionally, they pointed out his failure to address INEC’s actions on February 25, which they claimed had surreptitiously led to the election outcome.

Ifoh expressed bewilderment and concern that Soyinka, known for his activism and detribalized stance, appeared to succumb to groupthink that supports state capture by individuals driven by primordial considerations.

The LP statement acknowledged Soyinka’s recognition of the party and its presidential candidate for breaking the political duopoly. However, they noted his silence on various issues, including threats to non-indigenous voters in Lagos, ballot box snatching, and attacks on their supporters during the elections.

In conclusion, Ifoh indicated that the LP would maintain its impression of Soyinka’s dual personality and expressed their commitment to building a New Nigeria with the active involvement of Nigerian youths.