Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Kano Commissioner Issues Stern Warning to Judges in Election Dispute

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

In a startling turn of events, the Commissioner for Lands in Kano State, Adamu Aliyu, has issued a stern warning to judges presiding over governorship election petitions. He declared that any judge alleged to have accepted bribes must make a critical choice between their life and the ill-gotten money.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Commissioner Aliyu delivered this warning during a solidarity protest organized by the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). His statement, which sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape, has raised serious concerns about the impartiality and safety of the judges overseeing the election dispute.

Addressing NNPP members, Commissioner Aliyu emphasized, “Any judge that allows himself to be used and collects bribes and passes judgment that is not right, we want to tell him he must choose between his life and the bribe money he collected.”

This alarming declaration has drawn significant criticism from various quarters, with demands for immediate action to ensure the safety of the judges and maintain the integrity of the electoral process. The event where these threats were made was attended by top officials, including the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Baffa Bichi.

The situation has cast a dark shadow over the fairness and legality of the ongoing election dispute. Authorities now face the challenge of responding to these disturbing developments and their potential impact on the tribunal’s proceedings.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Niger Republic Revokes Over 990 Diplomatic Passports Connected to Ousted Regime
Next article
Peter Obi Expresses Concern Over Eroding Respect for Rule of Law in Nigeria
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso sign Sahel security pact

Naija247news, New York -
In a significant development on September 16th, three West...

Nigeria is gradually losing respect for rule of law – Peter Obi

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 16,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in...

Truck Collapses on Commercial Bus,Kills Five in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five passengers of a commercial bus...

Our positive financial results attributed to customers support – FirstBank Holdings CEO

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso sign Sahel security pact

Geopolitics 0
In a significant development on September 16th, three West...

Nigeria is gradually losing respect for rule of law – Peter Obi

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 16,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in...

Truck Collapses on Commercial Bus,Kills Five in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
September 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five passengers of a commercial bus...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights