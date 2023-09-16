Kano Commissioner Issues Stern Warning to Judges in Election Dispute

In a startling turn of events, the Commissioner for Lands in Kano State, Adamu Aliyu, has issued a stern warning to judges presiding over governorship election petitions. He declared that any judge alleged to have accepted bribes must make a critical choice between their life and the ill-gotten money.

Commissioner Aliyu delivered this warning during a solidarity protest organized by the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). His statement, which sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape, has raised serious concerns about the impartiality and safety of the judges overseeing the election dispute.

Addressing NNPP members, Commissioner Aliyu emphasized, “Any judge that allows himself to be used and collects bribes and passes judgment that is not right, we want to tell him he must choose between his life and the bribe money he collected.”

This alarming declaration has drawn significant criticism from various quarters, with demands for immediate action to ensure the safety of the judges and maintain the integrity of the electoral process. The event where these threats were made was attended by top officials, including the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Baffa Bichi.

The situation has cast a dark shadow over the fairness and legality of the ongoing election dispute. Authorities now face the challenge of responding to these disturbing developments and their potential impact on the tribunal’s proceedings.