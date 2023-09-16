DSS Calls for Financial Support and Justice for Garki Market Shooting Victims

The Department of State Services (DSS) has expressed its commitment to providing financial support and justice for the victims injured in the September 7 shooting incident in Abuja’s Garki 2 area. DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, made this announcement in a statement a week after DSS officials were allegedly involved in the shooting incident.

Afunanya stated that the DSS believes that the victims deserve empathy, financial support, and justice. He reassured the public that the injured victims are in good spirits and responding well to treatment.

The DSS has taken several steps to address the situation. An in-house investigative team has been constituted to look into the matter. Additionally, the DSS has visited the two injured individuals at the hospitals where they are receiving treatment. The agency has committed to covering their medical bills and has made the necessary deposits for this purpose.

To demonstrate its sincerity, the DSS has offered to transfer the injured victims to its world-class medical facility in Abuja, emphasizing that it would have taken these actions even if its staff were not involved.

Afunanya clarified that these efforts do not imply an admission of guilt, as the investigation is still ongoing. The DSS has not interfered with the police investigation, and its actions are driven by a commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

The DSS has promised to provide updates on the matter until it is resolved, reaffirming its dedication to ensuring justice for the victims.