Welder docked for alleged aluminium theft, CCTV camera destruction

Okitipupa (Ondo State) Sept. 14, 2023

A 28-year-old welder, Olorunsogo Enikanoselu, was on Thursday docked in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for alleged theft of aluminum valued at N30, 000.

Enikanoselu is also standing trial for unlawful destruction of a CCTV camera valued at N160, 000.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of burglary, stealing and unlawful damage.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant, on July 27, around 4.00a.m. at Ayeka area, on Irele Road in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Magisterial District, burgled the house of one Sarumi Ipenko.

Orogbemi said that the defendant stole aluminium and unlawfully destroyed a CCTV camera belonging to the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the offences were punishable under Sections 412, 390 (9) and 451, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Cletus Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.

Ojuola said that the sureties, who must reside within the court jurisdiction, must also present evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 22, for further hearing. (www.naija247news.com)