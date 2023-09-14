Menu
We started receiving death threats after my dad reformed the banking sector in Nigeria – Gov Soludo’s daughter reveals reason she relocated abroad

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 14,2023.

Adaora Soludo, daughter of Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo, has said that she left Nigeria because her family received death threats after her father reformed the banking sector.

Recall that Soludo was appointed the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2004 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Soludo, in July 2004, increased the minimum capital for banks in Nigeria from N2 billion to N25 billion and gave them until the end of 2005. This caused a lot of ripples in the sector.

Adaora said the reforms initiated by her father, brought about death threats from some persons, which made her relocate abroad.

 

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

