Victor Osimhen Eyes CAF Player Of The Year Award 2023

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has stated that he is looking forward to winning the 2023 CAF Player of the Year.

Osimhen has been one of the best players from the continent in the last year.

The 24-year-old scored 31 goals in 39 appearances for Napoli last season and broke George Weah and Samuel Eto’o’s goals record in the Serie A. He also helped the Partenopeans to their first Scudetto in 33 years and their first-ever quarterfinal finish in the UEFA Champions League.

With his achievements in the last year, the Super Eagles striker is a frontrunner to become the first Nigerian to win CAF Player of the Year Award in the last 24 years.

Osimhen also has serious competition from the likes of Yassine Bounou and Achraf Hakimi, but he just looks clear of the rest.

Ahead of the awards, which will hold on December 11, Osimhen has stated that he is looking forward to wearing the crown of the best player on the continent.

“It means a lot, a whole lot to me,” Osimhen told Pulse.

“I remember in 2015, when I won the (CAF) Youth Player of the Year (award), you know, I saw the winner (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) walk up to the podium to receive it (the CAF POTY award).

“Since then, for me, it became a dream to try to be there and win something as prestigious as that.

“I think now I have a huge opportunity to actualise this dream. I’m really looking forward to it, and hopefully, it comes home.”

The last time a Nigerian won the CAF Player of the Year Award was in 1999, but Osimhen would be looking to put an end to that wait.