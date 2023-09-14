Menu
Political parties

UAE: Tinubu has restored confidence, hope of Nigerians – Fani-Kayode

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

UAE: Tinubu has restored confidence, hope of Nigerians – Fani-Kayode
A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said President Bola Tinubu the hope and confidence of Nigerians.

He said this in reaction to the removal of the visa ban on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following Tinubu’s intervention.

Taking to X, he said, “In the last few days our President has placed Nigeria back at the centre stage of international affairs where she rightly belongs.

“After a fantastic outing in India at the G20 summit which has attracted billions of dollars in investment to our country and where he rightly told world leaders that they cannot do without Nigeria, he went to the UAE and not only ensured that the visa ban on Nigerians was lifted but also ensured a resolution to the trapped Emirati funds at Central Bank and the issue of flight routes and air travel between our two countries.

“All these achievements in a matter of a few days. These are things that the previous administration could not achieve in years of protracted and oftentimes acrimonious negotiations.

“I am truly proud of our President and, under his watch, Nigeria is clearly on the rise again. Not only has he restored our confidence and hope but he has also proved to the world that Great Nigeria, the Giant of Africa, has come alive again. Glory be to God!”

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

