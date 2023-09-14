Truck Loses Control, Kills One in Enugu

September 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy has struck as truck loaded with drinks lost control and killed one.

According to reports, the truck was heading towards the timber market and from penoks area. In an effort to climb the small hill in front of zenith Bank, the propeller pulled out and the fully loaded truck started rolling back with speed.

The driver in an effort to limit the casualty, moved towards the United Bank for Africa (UBA) area, a stationary mini bus there was damaged while a woman who couldn’t run to safety was knocked down by the truck and was rolled over. The truck was forced to a stop when it entered the gutter in front of UBA (bank).(www.naija247news.com).