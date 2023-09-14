Tinubu’s CSU classmate is fake – David Hundeyin

Sept 14,2023.

David Hundeyin, an award-winning investigative journalist has said Durojaiye Ogunsanya, a public affairs analyst, who claimed to have been a classmate of President Bola Tinubu at Chicago State University (CSU), is fake.

Ogunsanya, during an interview with TVC, said he shared the same class with Tinubu and they both graduated in 1979.

Ogunsanya said, “We met in school at Chicago State University, where we were both enrolled in the College of Accounting Business and Administrative, majoring in Accounting. We shared the same classes, and we graduated together in 1979.”

However, reacting to the news via Twitter, Hundeyin said “Everybody and their dog is now reporting that one “Durojaiye Ogunsanya” appeared on TVC claiming to be Tinubu’s coursemate at @ChicagoState.”

According to him, “A simple refined string search on Google using that search keyword shows very obviously that this is a made-up identity.”

He wrote, “The only time the name “Durojaiye Ogunsanya” appears on the entire internet is in news articles reporting about the same TVC appearance. Someone claiming to be a “public affairs analyst” cannot possibly have a web footprint that is zero.

“This idiot appeared on TVC using an assumed identity to claim that everyone with a functioning pair of eyes knows is not true, and look at “journalists” queuing up to report and amplify this nonsense. Meanwhile, none of them has reported that the FBI is preparing to release 2,500 pages of its dossier on Tinubu, or that

@ChicagoState yesterday in court disowned the forged certificate that Tinubu submitted to INEC.

“Just another instance of mainstream Nigerian media being daft and incurious while queuing up to parrot an official line, just like how they all reported that

@hadisirika attended one “Petroleum Helicopters Institute” in the USA – a place that does not exist.

