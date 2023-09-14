Tinubu Orders Swift Settlement of Insurance Claims for Fallen Soldiers’ Families

President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive for the immediate payment of all pending Group Life Assurance claims owed to the next of kin of soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The announcement came during the combined 2nd and 3rd Quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference 2023, held at the Army Headquarters Command Officers Mess in Abuja. Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), shared this news and further revealed that President Tinubu has also instructed the Armed Forces Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies to swiftly address the ongoing insecurity in the country.

The Group Life Assurance scheme, a federal government initiative, aims to provide support to the families of fallen heroes. The government pays premiums to insurance companies, and in the event of a soldier’s death, these companies are responsible for disbursing claims to the bereaved families.

However, a backlog of claims dating from 2012 to 2022 had remained unpaid, leaving families without the support they were entitled to. The government has now taken the responsibility to clear this backlog and provide relief to the families of the deceased servicemen.

In alignment with the President’s directive to quell insurgency swiftly, the Nigerian Army has established Special Forces units with highly trained personnel to address various security challenges across the nation. These Special Forces units have achieved significant successes through intelligence-led operations and the utilization of specialized equipment in all six geopolitical zones.

General Lagbaja also noted that the activities of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups have been curtailed, leading to a return to normalcy in previously troubled areas. Residents in these regions have resumed commercial activities, signifying improved security conditions.

The COAS emphasized that the welfare of troops and their families remains a top priority. He urged field commanders to ensure the proper maintenance of advanced equipment and platforms to optimize the nation’s investment and extend the lifespan of these assets.

Regarding the sit-at-home order enforced by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East, General Lagbaja declared that the order is no longer in effect. He attributed this success to the heightened efforts of security forces and collaboration with relevant stakeholders, bringing an end to the order that had disrupted socio-economic activities in the region.

The conference serves as an opportunity for participants to assess the progress of ongoing Nigerian Army operations, training, and other activities related to its constitutional mandate. It also facilitates the review of counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations across the country, helping the Nigerian Army make projections for the fourth quarter and beyond. The conference has drawn the participation of Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding, and other key army officials.