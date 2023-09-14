Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro explains why he accepted a short term contract

Jose Peseiro the Super Eagles head coach, has stated reasons behind his decision to accept a short-term contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Recall that Peseiro’s previous contract expired at the end of June.

There was a lot of back and forth before the Portuguese gaffer accepted a pay cut and a short term deal that will expire after the AFCON in 2024.

The 63-year-old’s contract is subject to renewal if the Super Eagles finish well at 2024 AFCON.

The Portuguese stated that the desire to win the AFCON was the main reason behind his decision.

“Me and my staff did everything in order to stay here to train these players and reach the big goal – win the AFCON title,” Peseiro told Brila FM.

The Super Eagles have won the AFCON title three times in the past.