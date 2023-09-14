Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Professional Football League

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro explains why he accepted a short term contract

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro explains why he accepted a short term contract
Jose Peseiro the Super Eagles head coach, has stated reasons behind his decision to accept a short-term contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Recall that Peseiro’s previous contract expired at the end of June.

There was a lot of back and forth before the Portuguese gaffer accepted a pay cut and a short term deal that will expire after the AFCON in 2024.

The 63-year-old’s contract is subject to renewal if the Super Eagles finish well at 2024 AFCON.

The Portuguese stated that the desire to win the AFCON was the main reason behind his decision.

“Me and my staff did everything in order to stay here to train these players and reach the big goal – win the AFCON title,” Peseiro told Brila FM.

The Super Eagles have won the AFCON title three times in the past.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Being faithfully married to one woman is very hard’ – RMD
Next article
“Moyo paid for the act” – Kemi Olunloyo drops bombshell on actress’ saga
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP Accuses Tribunal of Electoral Theft in Simon Lalong’s Case

Naija247news, New York -
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has...

Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal’s ‘suspicious, ludicrous’ sacking of its lawmakers

Naija247news, New York -
Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal’s ‘suspicious, ludicrous’...

APC Membership Reduced From 41m To 8m – Ganduje Laments

Naija247news, New York -
APC Plans Digital Transformation of Membership Register and Launches...

Tinubu Orders Swift Settlement of Insurance Claims for Fallen Soldiers’ Families

Naija247news, New York -
President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive for the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PDP Accuses Tribunal of Electoral Theft in Simon Lalong’s Case

Political parties 0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has...

Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal’s ‘suspicious, ludicrous’ sacking of its lawmakers

Political parties 0
Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal’s ‘suspicious, ludicrous’...

APC Membership Reduced From 41m To 8m – Ganduje Laments

Political parties 0
APC Plans Digital Transformation of Membership Register and Launches...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights