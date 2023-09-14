Security Operatives arrest man who killed housewife for resisting rape in Kaduna

September 14, 2023.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPS) have arrested the suspected murderer of a housewife, Mrs. Dorathy Jonathan, who was killed while resisting a rape attempt in Southern Kaduna.

Spokesperson of OPSH, Captain Oya James, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, September 14, 2023, said the murder suspect, Lot Dauda, was arrested through a manhunt launched by troops based on credible intelligence obtained.

“In line with Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) Major General AE Abubakar’s resolve to bring all perpetrators of crime to justice in Southern Kaduna and environ, following the stakeholders’ engagement on 10 September 2023, troops of OPSH have captured the murderer of one Mrs. Dorathy Jonathan in Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State, who was murdered on Friday 1 September 2023 in cold blood while fetching firewood at Afana village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the State,” the statement read.

“The murderer, Lot Dauda who confessed to have committed the crime alongside an accomplice (name withheld) now at large, was arrested through a manhunt launched by troops of Operations SAFE HAVEN who acted immediately based on credible intelligence obtained.

“The murderer narrated that he approached Mrs Dorathy while working on a farmland and wanted to get intimate forcefully with the victim who put up a struggle leading to her gruesome murder

"Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other accomplice, while the arrested suspect would be charged to court once investigation is completed."