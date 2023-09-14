REVEALED: The Cause of Mohbad’s Untimely Death

The cause behind the untimely demise of the well-known Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper, Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, has now been unveiled. As previously reported by Naija News, the rising star, formerly associated with Marlian Records, tragically passed away at the young age of 27.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to reports from PulseNG, it has been disclosed that the rapper’s unfortunate demise was attributed to a severe ear infection. Sources within the singer’s team revealed to the news outlet that he had sought medical attention on the early hours of Tuesday, September 12, for treatment. During this hospital visit, he received an injection as part of the treatment regimen.

However, the heartbreaking turn of events occurred shortly after the injection was administered. Regrettably, Mohbad lost consciousness and, devastatingly, did not regain consciousness.

The late artist was widely recognized for his popular hit singles, including “Ponmo,” “Feel Good,” and “KPK (Ko Por Ke),” a collaboration with Rexxie that garnered three nominations at The Headies awards in 2022.