CrimeWatch

Police Apprehends Woman for Killing her Husband in Delta

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Delta State Police Command has apprehended a woman for allegedly killing her husband in Mosogar Community, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri, on Wednesday.

Edafe stated that the lady pulled the testicles of the deceased during a quarrel.

“She did not cut the testicles; she drew it, and you know that part is delicate.

“The man died in the process and the suspect has been arrested,” Edafe said.

A reliable source, who did not want his name mentioned, said that the elder brother of the deceased reported the matter on Tuesday at the Mosogar Police Station.

The source identified the deceased as Jakpor Efemini, adding that he was aged 32.

He added that the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 1:20 pm following a misunderstanding between the deceased and his wife.

“My younger brother’s wife (name withheld) held and drew the testicles of her husband, Efemini, aged 32 while they were fighting in Mosogar.

“In the process, my brother slumped and was rushed to the hospital where he was later certified dead.

“The corpse has been deposited at a mortuary in Mosogar,” the source quoted the deceased’s brother as saying.

Meanwhile, the suspect who was reported to have escaped to an unknown destination after committing the crime, has been nabbed by the police.(www.naija247news.com).

