Political parties

PDP Accuses Tribunal of Electoral Theft in Simon Lalong’s Case

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has strongly criticized the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal for what it alleges to be “electoral robbery.” The party claims that the tribunal unjustly awarded the Plateau South Senate seat to their opponent, former Governor Simon Bako Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had finished as the runner-up.

The counsel for the APC, Edward Pwajok (SAN), explained that the Court’s decision was based on the PDP’s disqualification from the election due to their failure to conduct ward congresses as ordered by a Jos High Court in 2021.

Rejecting the tribunal’s judgment, Chris Hassan, the PDP Chairman in Plateau State, declared during a press conference in Jos that the ruling amounted to electoral theft and was unacceptable to the PDP. Hassan emphasized that the decision contradicted the will of the people as expressed through their votes in the election.

Hassan criticized the tribunal for relying on the PDP’s internal disputes as a basis for its judgment in favor of the petitioners. He stated, “The judgment was an electoral robbery, which is unacceptable to the people of Plateau because it is contrary to the will of the constituencies, which was freely expressed via the votes we got in the election.”

Hassan clarified that the PDP had complied with the judgment of Justice S.P. Gang and had conducted a fresh congress. He asserted that the party currently had a valid and stable structure. Despite the setback, he expressed confidence that the PDP would explore legal avenues to protect its mandate and maintain faith in the judiciary.

Hassan concluded by noting that the PDP’s position had been affirmed in multiple judgments, both at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, providing assurance that their mandate would prevail.

Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal's 'suspicious, ludicrous' sacking of its lawmakers
