Security News

One passenger killed, five injured as troops repel ISWAP ambush

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A commuter vehicle encountered a roadside improvised explosive device ambush on KARETO Road in the Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State, Northeast Nigeria.

The suspected IED is believed to have been laid for troops by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), to be followed by a gun attack.

One passenger was killed, and five others sustained varying degrees of injuries while the commuter vehicle was damaged.

However, troops of 5 Brigade Operation Hadin Kai conducted fighting clearance patrols to the scene and cleared the area before recovering the corpse and injured to Gubio Town.

Before the recovery of the victims of the ambush, troops exchanged gunfire with the terrorists lurking behind the scene.

Casualties are unascertained as the terrorist fled the scene on one xGT and several motorcycles.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

