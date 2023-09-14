Menu
Law and Order

Nursing mother charged with flogging magistrate regains freedom

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abakaliki, Sept. 14, 2023 .

A 32-year-old nursing mother, Mrs Ann Akpa, charged with assaulting a magistrate on Thursday regained her freedom after spending three days in the Nigeria Correctional Centre, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi.

Naija247News  reports that Akpa was charged with two counts of assault and breach of peace.

Akpa told NAN that she met the bail bond of N200,000 after three days.

”I am happy over my release. I beg that the matter should not linger anymore,” she said.

On what led to her arraignment, she said:”it was not a fight but a minor quarrel between the magistrate and I.

“She has been my neighbour for several years. I don’t want the issue to linger anymore. I just want peace to reign.

"Let us live and forgive one another," she said.

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

