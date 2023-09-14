Nursing mother charged with flogging magistrate regains freedom

Abakaliki, Sept. 14, 2023 .

A 32-year-old nursing mother, Mrs Ann Akpa, charged with assaulting a magistrate on Thursday regained her freedom after spending three days in the Nigeria Correctional Centre, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi.

Naija247News reports that Akpa was charged with two counts of assault and breach of peace.

Akpa told NAN that she met the bail bond of N200,000 after three days.

”I am happy over my release. I beg that the matter should not linger anymore,” she said.

On what led to her arraignment, she said:”it was not a fight but a minor quarrel between the magistrate and I.

“She has been my neighbour for several years. I don’t want the issue to linger anymore. I just want peace to reign.

”Let us live and forgive one another,” she said.(www.naija247news.com)