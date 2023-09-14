Nigeria’s Tinubu Legal Battle: Disputing Chicago State University Admission Records in U.S. Court”

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s President, has appealed to a U.S. federal judge to disregard records suggesting that the individual admitted to Chicago State University in the 1970s was a female, as reported by Peoples Gazette. Tinubu’s lawyer, Christopher Carmichael, raised this argument on his behalf. Tinubu argued against introducing new matters in the ongoing case and noted his opponent, Atiku Abubakar, was attempting to use this issue against him.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Justice Jeffrey Gilbert of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recommended that all parties appear before the court for a hearing. Tinubu’s lawyers claimed that controversies surrounding his identity were conspiracy theories and not his fault. However, Atiku’s lawyers disagreed, stating that the hearing should proceed as scheduled.

Atiku is seeking subpoenas to obtain records and depositions from CSU regarding Tinubu’s admission and graduation, as conflicting documents have emerged. The case has raised questions about Tinubu’s academic history, with certificates displaying different graduation dates and even suggesting a female student with the same name.

Elnora Daniel, the CSU president who purportedly signed the 2022 certificate for Tinubu, joined the school long after his alleged graduation.