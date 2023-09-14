“Nigeria’s Electricity Grid: A Tale of 46 Collapses from 2017 to 2023”

In the early hours of Thursday, Nigerians found themselves plunged into darkness once again as the national power grid suffered yet another total system failure. This incident marks the 46th grid collapse in Nigeria, spanning from 2017 to 2023.

For a nation that had celebrated over 400 consecutive days of uninterrupted power supply not long ago, this latest collapse is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s electricity sector.

Several distribution companies across the country have confirmed the grid’s failure, with many of their feeders now non-operational. The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) reported that the system collapse occurred at 6:41 a.m. on that fateful Thursday, resulting in a complete loss of electricity supply across their network. They assured the public that they were in constant communication with the National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo and would provide updates as more information became available.

This recent grid collapse occurred shortly after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) proudly announced over 400 days of uninterrupted stability. However, it underscores the persistent challenges that have plagued Nigeria’s power sector for years. Despite efforts such as sector privatization, the Nigerian population still grapples with erratic power supply.

The issues causing these electricity problems are multifaceted, including outdated infrastructure, insufficient maintenance, and limited investment in the power sector. As Nigerians hope for a more reliable electricity supply, they continue to endure the consequences of these recurring grid collapses.

Here is a breakdown of Nigeria’s electricity grid collapses from 2017 to 2022, as reported by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN):

Rank Year Total Collapses

1 2017 15

2 2018 12

3 2019 9

4 2020 4

5 2021 2

6 2022 4