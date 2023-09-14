Nigeria Stock Market advances,All Share Index grows by 0.93%

September 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Bourse recovered from the decline in the last two sessions of 1.24% and 0.80% on Monday and Tuesday to advance by 0.93%.

The All Share Index grew by 0.93% closing at 67,378.88 points against the previous close of 66,760.20 points.

Investors gained N339 billion as market capitalisation also soared to N36.877 trillion from N36.538 trillion of the previous session.

The volume and value of traded stocks stood at 569.6 million units and N8.7 billion in 8,404 deals.

Market Breadth

34 stocks closed positive against 23 that declined, bringing the market breadth to a positive round up

Percentage Gainers

Dangote Sugar, NASCON, UCAP & NAHCO led the gainers chart with 10.00% growth each.

TRANSCORP, CWG and Cornerstone Insurance also grew their share prices by 9.98%, 9.96% and 9.91% respectively.

Percentage Losers

COURTVILLE led other price decliners, shedding 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.54 from the previous close of N0.60.

ABC Transport, TANTALIZER and LEARNAFRICA also shed their share prices by 9.80%, 9.30% and 8.51% respectively.

Volume Drivers

OANDO traded about 143 million units of its shares in 1,337deals, valued at N1.4 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 63.6 million units of its shares in 353 deals, valued at about N1 billion.(www.naija247news.com).