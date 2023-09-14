Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria Stock Market advances,All Share Index grows by 0.93%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 14, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Bourse recovered from the decline in the last two sessions of 1.24% and 0.80% on Monday and Tuesday to advance by 0.93%.

The All Share Index grew by 0.93% closing at 67,378.88 points against the previous close of 66,760.20 points.

Investors gained N339 billion as market capitalisation also soared to N36.877 trillion from N36.538 trillion of the previous session.

The volume and value of traded stocks stood at 569.6 million units and N8.7 billion in 8,404 deals.

Market Breadth

34 stocks closed positive against 23 that declined, bringing the market breadth to a positive round up

Percentage Gainers

Dangote Sugar, NASCON, UCAP & NAHCO led the gainers chart with 10.00% growth each.

TRANSCORP, CWG and Cornerstone Insurance also grew their share prices by 9.98%, 9.96% and 9.91% respectively.

Percentage Losers

COURTVILLE led other price decliners, shedding 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.54 from the previous close of N0.60.

ABC Transport, TANTALIZER and LEARNAFRICA also shed their share prices by 9.80%, 9.30% and 8.51% respectively.

Volume Drivers

OANDO traded about 143 million units of its shares in 1,337deals, valued at N1.4 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 63.6 million units of its shares in 353 deals, valued at about N1 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Labour Party knows Obi lost 2023 polls — Soyinka
Next article
Former Super Falcons star, Desire Oparanozie retires from football at 29
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UBA opens essay competition for senior secondary school students

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. UBA Foundation has announced the commencement...

Former Super Falcons star, Desire Oparanozie retires from football at 29

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 14,2023. Super Falcons striker, Desire Ugochi Oparanozie, has announced...

Labour Party knows Obi lost 2023 polls — Soyinka

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 14,2023. Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, yesterday, alleged that...

It’s a miracle we get another chance’ – Banky W

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 14,2023. Famous Nigerian singer and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UBA opens essay competition for senior secondary school students

Companies & Markets 0
September 14, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. UBA Foundation has announced the commencement...

Former Super Falcons star, Desire Oparanozie retires from football at 29

Super Falcons 0
Sept 14,2023. Super Falcons striker, Desire Ugochi Oparanozie, has announced...

Labour Party knows Obi lost 2023 polls — Soyinka

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 14,2023. Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, yesterday, alleged that...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights