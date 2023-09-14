Menu
Search
Subscribe
Bilateral Ties

Nigeria-EU Bilateral Trade Surpasses €45 Billion Mark

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

In a recent announcement, Samuela Isopi, the Head of the European Union (EU) and ECOWAS delegation, revealed that the bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and the EU has now reached an impressive cumulative value of over €45 billion. This declaration was made during a courtesy visit to Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Isopi highlighted the substantial growth in trade between the two entities over the years, with the latest figures indicating a trade volume of €45 billion, favoring Nigeria. He emphasized the positive trajectory of this trade relationship.

Given the priority placed on investment by the Bola Tinubu administration, Ambassador Isopi disclosed that the EU is actively assessing the presence of European companies in Nigeria, recognizing the vast opportunities that the country offers. The EU aims to collaborate closely with the federal government to harness this potential and make it a priority in their dialogue.

In response, Minister Abubakar Atiku Bagudu expressed his satisfaction with the growing trade ties between Nigeria and the EU, accompanied by support and cooperation in various sectors. He underlined the alignment of these developments with the president’s efforts to strengthen relationships, attract investors, and seek support from valuable partners, particularly those who can contribute to enhancing Nigeria’s global engagement.

Minister Bagudu conveyed the government’s deep appreciation for the warm relationship with the EU, emphasizing the intention to further expand opportunities for partnerships, enhance the existing private sector collaborations, and strengthen social and cultural ties. He also acknowledged the EU’s support in areas related to governance and the rule of law.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Victor Osimhen Eyes CAF Player Of The Year Award 2023
Next article
REVEALED: The Cause of Mohbad’s Untimely Death
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP Accuses Tribunal of Electoral Theft in Simon Lalong’s Case

Naija247news, New York -
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has...

Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal’s ‘suspicious, ludicrous’ sacking of its lawmakers

Naija247news, New York -
Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal’s ‘suspicious, ludicrous’...

APC Membership Reduced From 41m To 8m – Ganduje Laments

Naija247news, New York -
APC Plans Digital Transformation of Membership Register and Launches...

Tinubu Orders Swift Settlement of Insurance Claims for Fallen Soldiers’ Families

Naija247news, New York -
President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive for the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PDP Accuses Tribunal of Electoral Theft in Simon Lalong’s Case

Political parties 0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has...

Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal’s ‘suspicious, ludicrous’ sacking of its lawmakers

Political parties 0
Labour Party raises alarm over Tribunal’s ‘suspicious, ludicrous’...

APC Membership Reduced From 41m To 8m – Ganduje Laments

Political parties 0
APC Plans Digital Transformation of Membership Register and Launches...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights