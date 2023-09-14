Menu
Nigeria

Nationwide blackout as Nigeria’s electricity grid collapses again

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria has again been thrown into darkness after the national grid system, operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) from Osogbo in Osun State collapsed.

The grid went down at 00:41am on Thursday, September 14, with 273 megawatts of electricity coming from two out of the over 27 electricity generation.

As of 4 a.m. today, only five generating plants were on the grid. Afam VI had 0.70MW, Dadinkowa was generating 0.00MW, Ibom Power had 32.90MW, Jebba had 240MW and Olorunsogo was on the grid with zero generation.

At about 1 a.m. today, the total power on the grid was 35MW, indicating that the country experienced a total collapse.

The grid went to 193MW at about 3 a.m. before climbing to 273MW.

The TCN is yet to make an official statement on this.





The latest

