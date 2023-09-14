Menu
Naira Marley’s house set on fire following Mohbad’s death

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira Marley, has been in the news since the death of Mohbad, a former signer broke out on Tuesday, 12th September.

In the wake of these fracas, a video has surfaced that shows fans of Mohbad men mounting and causing havoc at Naira Marley’s residence at Lekki in Lagos.

Fingers have been pointed to Naira Marley right after the news broke out due to the bad blood the two had and also due to statements Mohbad made while he was alive asserting that Naira Marley should be held responsible should anything happens to him.

The video also showed a section of the residence being set on fire with fans chanting and seeking for answers amidst Imole’s death.

Mohbad was signed to the Marlian records but due to certain misunderstandings between his boss and himself, he fought to leave the label and that was the beginning of his nightmares.

Videos surfacing after his demise shows how he was constantly molested, threatened, beaten and stalked throughout his final days.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

