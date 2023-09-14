Menu
“my family is my centre,anywhere they are is my happy place” – Adekunle Gold

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has stated that he is working so his daughter, Adejare doesn’t lead the life he lived while growing.

Adekunle said he is releasing multiple singles and projects to make enough money to cater for his child’s education and other needs.

The artiste disclosed this in a recent chat with famous Youtuber, Tayo Aina.

Adekunle Gold said:

“Being a father is a huge responsibility that I love by the way. Knowing that I have a huge responsibility to raise a queen. You know, my family is my centre. Anywhere they are is my happy place.

“That is one of the reasons I’m hustling hard. Because this girl, the life that I lived growing up, she can’t do the same. That’s why I’m dropping school fees’ music for you people.”

He said being married to someone who is also an artiste has made his life easier because he doesn’t have to do a lot of explanations about his busy schedule. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

