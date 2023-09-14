“Moyo paid for the act” – Kemi Olunloyo drops bombshell on actress’ saga

Kemi Olunloyo took to her Instagram page to reveal that the man featured in the video, identified as Mr Saheed Olasunkanmi, was never Moyo Lawal’s boyfriend or fiance.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

She averred that Moyo Lawal had misrepresented his identity, similar to how Tiwa Savage had done when her own tape was leaked, claiming the guy in the tape was her former lover.

Kemi Olunloyo alleged that Saheed had disclosed that Moyo Lawal paid him as a gigolo to engage in the s3xual activity and record the tape. Furthermore, she asserted that Saheed had been paid by two other Nollywood actresses for video sex.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, the names of the other 2 actresses are shocking and would rock the Nollywood industry, potentially causing a stir in both the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

The journalist added that the situation may not bode well for Moyo Lawal, as it appears her case may be undermined by these outlined claims of hers.

In her words:

“Mr Saheed Olasunkanmi says she was NEVER Moyo Lawal’s boyfriend let alone fiance the same way Tiwa lied that Abolo was someone she used to date. Saheed says Moyo paid him as a gigolo to have S3x and make a tape. He also says he has two other Nollywomen who paid him for video s3x. The names are shocking. This one will rock AGN and TAMPAN. Doesn’t look like Moyo has a case now”.

See the post below: