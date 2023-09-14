Manager, 2 petrol attendants docked for allegedly stealing N4.1m

Badagry (Lagos State), Sept. 14, 2023.

The Police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned the Manager and two petrol attendants of Mobil filing station, Morogbo on Thursday before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N4,150,000.

The defendants, Mustapha Badamosi, 29; Bello Ojo, 32; and Selim Kolawole, 40; whose addresses are unknown, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendants committed the offences in August at about 6.00 p.m., at Mobil filing station, Morogbo area of Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendants conspired with others to steal Mobil oil and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol belonging to Tinpet Nig. Ltd.

“The manager, with the two petrol attendants, allegedly stole Mobil oil valued at N1,175,000 and 5,000 litres of petrol valued at N2,975,000.

“The total values of items stolen is N4,150,000 belonging to Tinpet Nig. Ltd.,”

“The complainant discovered the stolen items at the end of the month and handed them over to Police for prosecution,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be their blood relation living in Lagos while the other must be a religious leader in Lagos.

Adefioye adjourned the case until Oct. 17, for mention.(www.naija247news.com)