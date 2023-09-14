Menu
Kebbi Police uncover 7,500 live cartridges, N600m Indian hemp

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 14, 2023.

The Kebbi State Police Command has intercepted two articulated vehicles conveying 7,500 live cartridges and parcels of Indian hemp worth over N600 million.

According to NAN, one of the trucks was coming from Ghana through Togo and Benin Republic to Nigeria, while the second vehicle took off from Benin Republic to Nigeria, beating different security checkpoints.

Briefing Journalists on the development, the spokesperson of the command, SP Nafi’u Abubakar described the arrest as “huge”.

He said that on Sept. 10 at about 7:30p.m., a team of police boarder patrol team attached to Saransa-Maje road, Bagudo Local Government Area, intercepted a container truck registered: Lagos, IT 21520 LA conveying 4,927 parcels of suspected Indian hemp.

The imagemaker said that the substance was valued at over N300 million.

Abubakar said three suspects, Emmanuel Chukwuma from Abia, Kanta Bisa from Ghana, and Shola Adeyemi from Ondo State, were arrested, while others escaped.

“The same dedicated, courageous and very hard working team of police boarder patrol intercepted another container truck with registration number: IT 21608 LA conveying 7,500 live cartridges and 4,106 parcels of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The substance is valued at over N300 million and one AbdurRasaq Agbola of Iyana Ajiya area in Ibadan, Oyo State was arrested,” the spokesman added.

Abubakar said that the team intercepted the consignment on Sept. 12, at about 9:30p.m.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to fighting crimes and appealed to the general public to cooperate with security agencies by furnishing them with credible intelligence information for prompt response.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
