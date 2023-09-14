Menu
Politics & Govt News

It’s a miracle we get another chance’ – Banky W

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 14,2023.

Famous Nigerian singer and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Olubankole Wellington, a.k.a Banky W, has reacted to the Election Petition Tribunal’s ruling.

Naija247News recalls that the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos, on Monday nullified the victory of the Labour Party’s candidate, Thaddeus Atta as the duly elected representative for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

The court declared the election inconclusive, and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a supplementary election in 33 polling units where elections did not hold within 90 days.

Reacting to the ruling during his interview on Channels Tv Politics Today on Wednesday, Banky W welcomed the judgement of the Tribunal and described it as a miracle.

“For me personally, it’s a miracle in and of itself that we get another chance to finish the election.

"For me personally, it's a miracle in and of itself that we get another chance to finish the election.

I think it's a testament to the power of perseverance, the power of faith, and the collective will of the people who want to participate in the rebuilding of this democracy," he said.

 

Uproar in LP over massive sack of lawmakers
Labour Party knows Obi lost 2023 polls — Soyinka
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

