It’s a miracle we get another chance’ – Banky W

Sept 14,2023.

Famous Nigerian singer and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Olubankole Wellington, a.k.a Banky W, has reacted to the Election Petition Tribunal’s ruling.

Naija247News recalls that the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos, on Monday nullified the victory of the Labour Party’s candidate, Thaddeus Atta as the duly elected representative for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

The court declared the election inconclusive, and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a supplementary election in 33 polling units where elections did not hold within 90 days.

Reacting to the ruling during his interview on Channels Tv Politics Today on Wednesday, Banky W welcomed the judgement of the Tribunal and described it as a miracle.

“For me personally, it’s a miracle in and of itself that we get another chance to finish the election.

I think it’s a testament to the power of perseverance, the power of faith, and the collective will of the people who want to participate in the rebuilding of this democracy,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)