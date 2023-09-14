Menu
“I saw my son’s death in my dream – Mohbad’s father

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 14, 2023.

Joseph Ayoba, father of the late artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Ayoba, also known as Mohbad has revealed the terrible dream he had two days before the death of his son.

The ‘Ko Por Ke’ singer died on Tuesday and was laid to rest in Ikorodu the following day amidst tears from family, friends, and sympathizers.

The grieving father, speaking to an online blogger @og_baba1 in an interview on Wednesday, described his relationship with the late artiste as more of friendship than father-to-son.

He also revealed his final moment with him, saying he had paid him a visit last Saturday where they had lunch together.

” Mohbad is my friend. I called him Oladimeji (meaning my second) because I’m the only son of my parents. We were close.

“The last day we met which was last Saturday, I went there (Mohbad’s house) and we dined together. When I was leaving he also gave me some money like he always did,” Mr Ayoba narrated.

Narrating his death premonition, he said, ” I had a dream about him, two days before the incident. In the dream, I saw someone trying to shoot me. I thought I escaped the bullet not knowing something like this would happen to me.

On what led to his son’s death, he said, “According to what I heard from people, though I don’t believe was that an auxiliary nurse administered him an injection, and that could have led to anything.” (www.naija247news.com).

Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

