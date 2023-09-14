Gov’ship Polls: APC, PDP, LP, NNPP Jittery As Judgement Day Inches Closer

Sept 14,2023.

Governors whose victory in the March 18, 2023 election are being challenged in court are nervously waiting to know their fate from next week, findings by LEADERSHIP have revealed.

Sources indicate the governorship petition tribunals sitting in most of the states are putting finishing touches to their judgements.

Although no specific dates had been stated, checks by LEADERSHIP show that judgements would begin to come in from tribunals next week.

While the declarations of the judges will vary from state to state, what is certain is that all judgements will be delivered before the end of September.

According to the constitution, the governorship tribunals have 180 days (six months) to hear cases and pass judgement. Governorship petitions however terminate at the court of appeal.

Recall that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) last week gave its judgement. Similarly, tribunals hearing petitions on the National Assembly elections have been churning out judgements since last week.

Meanwhile, there is anxiety within the ranks of the major political parties, All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the tribunal judgements.

The anxiety follows the uncertainty surrounding how the tribunal might rule based on the evidence and counter evidence presented by the parties in the suits, which could lead to the election being annulled, upturned or upheld.

This is more so that the outcome of the tribunal would begin a possible reshaping of the political map with regards to party dominance.

After the heated governorship race in 28 states, NNPP won Kano State. The ruling APC however won in 15 states, including seven re-elections for Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Mai Mala Muni (Yobe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno).

On the other hand, the party secured wins for eight new candidates. They are Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto (Sokoto), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi).

For PDP, there were eight victories, including two returning governors: Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).

Six first-term governors were also elected on the platform of the opposition party, with the emergence of Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Siminialayi Fubara (Rivers), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

In stunning upset, Dauda Lawal of the PDP unseated Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle (APC), while Labour Party’s Alex Otti defeated the PDP which has ruled the state since 1999.

States to watch at the Tribunals

Enugu

The major contenders in the last governorship election held in Enugu State are PDP’s Peter Mbah; the Labour Party’s Chidioke Edeoga, APC’s Uche Nnaji, and former Information Minister, Frank Nweke Jnr of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Out of the four contenders, only Edeoga is still at the tribunal, Nweke withdrew his petition at the tribunal while Nnaji’s petition was struck out at the tribunal.

Mbah won the election with 160,895 votes to defeat his closest challenger, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Edeoga, who scored 157,552 votes.

The candidate of APGA, Frank Nweke Jr, garnered 17,983 votes to come a distant third, while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uche Nnaji, placed fourth, with 14,575 votes.

Edeoga approached the tribunal, asking it to declare him winner on the allegation that Mbah forged his NYSC discharge certificate and that Mbah did not win the election.

The judgment of the tribunal is likely to be delivered before next Saturday.

Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP as winner. The APC challenged the INEC declaration saying it was wrongly done.

Yusuf polled 1,019,602 votes against his major contender and APC candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who polled 890, 705. Gawuna had congratulated Abba but the APC challenged the declaration and directed its legal team to seek redress.

In a five-volume petition filed on April 9, the APC alleged that Kabir-Yusuf was not qualified to contest the election on the grounds that his name was not on the party’s register submitted to INEC. The APC also submitted that the NNPP did not score the majority of lawful votes in the election.

APC further stated that the Kano resident electoral commissioner (REC) was wrong in declaring Kabir-Yusuf the winner, adding that the margin of lead was not higher than the number of votes cancelled. The party is praying the tribunal to declare that NNPP had no candidate in the election.

Meanwhile, the tribunal is yet to announce the date to deliver judgement on the case, even after a mild drama in which the judges alleged attempts by politicians to bribe them.

Ogun

The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Isabo area of Abeokuta metropolis, the Ogun State, capital on Monday 11th September, 2023, announced that it was reserving, indefinitely, the judgement day on the petition filed before it by the PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, against the candidate of APC and the incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Announcing that both the petitioners and respondents would be notified of a date to be fixed for it, the Tribunal under the chairmanship of Hon. Justice Hamidu Kunaza further stated that it had adopted the written addresses of the disputing parties in the March 18 governorship election won by the incumbent governor, Abiodun according to the results declared by INEC.

INEC had declared Abiodun, who was standing a second term of office, as having polled 276, 298 votes to defeat his closest rival and PDP candidate, Hon. Adebutu, who scored a total of 262, 383 votes.

They were however, trailed behind by candidate of the Africa Democratic Party (ADP), Barrister Biyi Otegbeye who polled a total of 94, 754 votes.

Dissatisfied with the development, the PDP’s Adebutu approached the state’s Election Petition Tribunal which began sitting on June 5, 2023, alleging that the electoral victory that brought Abiodun into office for a second time was riddled with violence, irregularities and rigging.

Adebutu, in his petition marked EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023, accused INEC of non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election.

Adebutu’s other prayers through his counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), included the disqualification of Abiodun as a candidate in election; declaring him as winner of the poll on the ground that the process was sabotaged by thugs who allegedly deployed violence in over 99 polling units to disenfranchise over 40, 000 voters.

But countering in his written address through his counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Abiodun urged the Tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by Adebutu on the ground that the allegations of corrupt practices, non-compliance, multiple thumb printing of ballot papers, ballot stuffing, and forgery as alleged by Adebutu and his party, were not proved beyond any reasonable doubt.

Olanipekun submitted that the soul of the petition was not duly signed or stamped and, therefore, lacked merit to be adopted.

Urging the Tribunal to strike out the petition, Olanipekun alleged that “the document is not signed, not dated, no heading, no title, no identity, no signature, no stamp. The CTC has no signature”.

Also, in their separate submissions, the INEC’s Remi Olatubora (SAN) and that of the APC, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) specifically asked the tribunal to dismiss Adebutu’s petition on the ground that it was absolutely lacking in merit and being a waste of the tribunal’s precious time.

Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani of the ruling APC) and his major contender in the governorship election, Rt.Hon. Isah Ashiru Kudan of the PDP are the contenders at the Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Kaduna.

In the final results declared by INEC, Senator Sani of the APC scored a total of 730,002 votes to beat his closest challenger, PDP’s Ashiru, who polled 719,196 votes to place second in the election.

Not satisfied with the declaration of Senator Uba Sani as winner, the candidate of the PDP approached the tribunal challenging the results and declaration and prayed the tribunal, among others, to declare him as winner

The PDP candidate alleged discrepancies in the results announced and those uploaded in the IREV Porter and inconsistencies arising from some polling units and local governments.

Chairman of the three-member governorship election petitions panel Justice Victor Oviawie has reserved for judgment on a date to be communicated to the parties involved in the matter.

LEADERSHIP findings reveal that the judgement might come up some time next week.