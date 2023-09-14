Menu
Super Falcons

Former Super Falcons star, Desire Oparanozie retires from football at 29

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 14,2023.

Super Falcons striker, Desire Ugochi Oparanozie, has announced her retirement from football for both country and club side at the age of 29.

In a post on Wednesday on her X account (formerly Twitter), she wrote: “To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years. It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now. I’m officially announcing my retirement from professional football for both club and country.

To every team and coach I have played for, to every mate I’ve played alongside, and to every opponent I have played against, thank you all for being part of this incredible journey. Thank you football, thank you Nigeria.”

Oparanozie started her football career with Bayelsa Queens, a Nigerian women’s professional side.

In 2010, she moved to Delta Queens before playing for Düvenciler Lisesispor in the Turkish women’s first football league on loan for two months.

In 2012, she joined Rossiyanka in the Russian women’s football championship and left the club one year later.

She later joined German side, Wolfsburg, but she struggled to tie down a regular shirt.

After half a season, Oparanozie was compelled to terminate her contract and make a switch to Guingamp, France.

Her last club was the Chinese Women’s Super League club Wuhan Jianghan University.

The forward began her career with the national team in 2010.

Oparanozie was part of the squad that represented Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which started in July and ended in August.

The Falcons were eliminated from the tournament following a 4-2 loss on penalties to the Lionesses of England in the round of 16.(www naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

