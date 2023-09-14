Former Super Falcons’ Captain, Desire Oparanozie retires at 29

September 13, 2023 – Desire Oparanozie, the former captain of the Super Falcons, has officially retired from professional football at the age of 29. This surprising announcement was made on her X account, previously known as Twitter.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Oparanozie, a prominent figure in the Nigerian national team since her debut in 2010, played a vital role in the squad for several years. Her retirement comes shortly after her participation in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, where the Super Falcons reached the tournament’s second round.

In a heartfelt message, the striker expressed her gratitude to her fans, family, and friends, saying, “It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now. I’m officially announcing my retirement from professional football for both club and country.”

She went on to thank her teammates, coaches, and opponents, acknowledging the incredible journey she had experienced in football and expressing her gratitude to the sport and her country, Nigeria.

Oparanozie’s final appearance for the Super Falcons was marked by a penalty shootout loss to England in the 2023 World Cup round of 16. Nigeria was defeated 4-2 on penalties after an intense 0-0 draw in regular and extra time.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand marked Oparanozie’s fourth World Cup appearance. She was also a crucial part of the Super Falcons team that clinched victory in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

Her club career took her to various countries, with initial stints at Bayelsa Queens and later joining Delta Queens before venturing to play in Russia, China, and France.